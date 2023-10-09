Below normal temperatures will continue for the next couple of days, but this trend won’t last all week. We’ll see clouds mixing with some afternoon sun, and highs only reach the upper 50s today. Tonight, with some clearing, lows will drop into the mid and upper 30s. We could have some areas of frost through early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon looks sunny and mild. Highs will reach the low 60s.

TODAY: Early morning shower south, then becoming partly sunny. A little breezy in the afternoon, and continued cool. High 59

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, with areas of frost possible. Low 38

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and mild. High 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early on, then increasing afternoon clouds. Spotty shower possible late day. High 67

Wednesday will be seasonable, and there is a chance of showers later in the day, as warm air continues to push in. Highs will be in the 70s for the second half of the week, with scattered showers.