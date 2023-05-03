Low pressure that has plagued the area with unseasonably cold weather and occasional showers is finally moving away. After a few spotty showers this morning, it will dry out this afternoon. Clouds will linger through mid-afternoon before we see some clearing late day. It will still be cool, with highs running about 15-degrees below normal.

Overnight, partly cloudy conditions are expected. As the wind dies down, we could see a few areas of frost develop. Lows will be in the mid-upper 30s. On Thursday, we will enjoy a good deal of sunshine, and highs will rebound into the mid 60s.

TODAY: Early morning shower, then mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Some late day clearing. High 56

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly with isolated frost. Low 37

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. A nice day! High 70

Temperatures will finally come up to seasonal norms by Friday. And the weekend looks even warmer!