We’re about to flip the script! From low pressure to high pressure. From clouds to sunshine. From unseasonably cool temperatures to unseasonable warm. But before we get there, we’re going to have to deal with one very cold night–in fact, the coldest of the season so far.

With clear skies and light winds, all areas of the Miami Valley should dip below freezing for a period of several hours. This will put a sudden end to the growing season. If you have any potted plants that you can bring indoors, be sure to do it. Accordingly, a FREEZE WARNING has been issued from midnight to 10 a.m. Thursday for the entire area.

After that, it’s onward and upward to much, much warmer temperatures!

TONIGHT: *FREEZE WARNING – MIDNIGHT TO 10AM THURSDAY * Mostly clear with sub-freezing temps that will end the growing season. Low 29

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer, yet still unseasonably cool. High 54

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and not quite so cold. Low 38

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Very mild! High 68

The weekend will continue to bring lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Our next chance of rain will hold off until Monday night at the earliest.