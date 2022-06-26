A couple of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but that has come to an end as a cold front is moving through and high pressure begins to build in as the work week begins. Cooler temperatures to begin the week, getting in the upper 70s. Lots of sunshine through much of the week. Shower and thunderstorm chances return into the weekend.



Tonight: A low of 59 degrees. Mostly clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 79 degrees. Sunny skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 55 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

