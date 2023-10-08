A few showers in the afternoon with cloudy conditions. Tonight we will see additional chances of showers late in the morning hours. Overnight we will drop into the mid 40s. Tomorrow will feature a chance in the morning of a shower or two for the work commute with a high of 58 degrees in Dayton. We hit the 60s on Tuesday, with shower chances arriving late in the day Wednesday and continuing through the weekend as a low pressure will move over the Miami Valley. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s Thursday and Friday, but cool down back to the 50s over the weekend as a cold front pushes through.

