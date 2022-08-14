Drying out just in time for the work week and for some, having their first day of school. Partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with a small chance of a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures only getting to the lower 80s in the first part of the week. We see lots of sunshine for the rest of of the week with cool temperatures. Storm activity returns next weekend.



Tonight: A low of 65 degrees. Showers early with mostly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 79 degrees. Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

