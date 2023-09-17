A chance for showers will continue early into the night. We will see temperatures drop back into the mid 50s overnight in Dayton. Northern counties will be in the lower 50s. Patchy fog will develop late as a cold front moves through. We could see some of that fog continuing into the work commute. Tomorrow will be cool with highs in the lower to mid 70s. A warmup will begin on Wednesday, getting back to the 80s, and we will stay there through the weekend with dry conditions through the work week.



Tonight: A low of 54 degrees. Becoming clear with early showers and late patchy fog.

Tomorrow: A high of 74 degrees. Mostly sunny, morning fog, and cool conditions.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 49 degrees. Chilly and mostly clear.

