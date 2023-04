A much quieter day with calmer winds and a return to afternoon sunshine. High pressure will help clouds decrease this morning. Plenty of sunshine later this afternoon pops temperatures into 50s.

TODAY: Chilly morning, becoming partly sunny. High 55

TONIGHT: Not as cold. Clear skies early, increasing clouds late. Low 44

MONDAY: A few showers, breezy and warmer. High 67

Stormy and warmer weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s.. Turning cooler and drier for the end of the week.