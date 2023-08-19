High pressure is going to give us a beautiful summer day with low humidity after starting out in the 50s this morning. The sky may look hazy at times due to Canadian wild fire smoke plus an air quality alert is in effect until midnight for several counties in the Miami Valley including Montgomery, Miami, Darke, Preble, Clark, Greene. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s today. On Sunday, the heat cranks up as we may be tracking a heat wave next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. High 92

The heat and humidity increases over the next several days with the potential for a late summer heat wave. Highs for the week ahead range from 90-95 degrees. Low chances of rain Thursday and Friday.