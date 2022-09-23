Temperatures will continue to run cooler than normal on this first full day of the autumn season. After a chilly morning in the 40s, highs will only reach the mid-upper 60s this afternoon. We will enjoy a lot of sun through the first part of the day, with increasing clouds expected.

Mostly cloudy conditions will be around tonight, but dry weather continues. Saturday morning, we can’t rule out a spotty light shower, but we do expect mostly dry weather as we head through the first half of the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny through the morning, with increasing afternoon clouds. High 67

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 53

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a slight shower chance, mainly in the morning. High 73

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 74

There is a better chance of spotty showers, even a rumble of thunder, on Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 70s, and then it will turn cooler again next week.