With clouds mainly in the morning hours we are beginning to see clearing heading into the evening hours. Temperatures reached 60 in Dayton. Overnight we will drop into the upper 30s with mostly clear skies and an isolated shower possible early in the night. Tomorrow we will see increased cloud cover with isolated shower chances through the day with temperatures in the mid 50s. Temps will get to the mid 60s by Wednesday, then the 70s by Thursday, when our next good shower chance arrives heading into the weekend. As a cold front sweeps through next weekend temperatures may return to the 50s by Saturday.

