Showers end tonight, and we will even see some clearing later tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the low to mid 40s. Saturday will start off with some sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon hours. As a clipper system drops in, we will have the chance of a few showers crossing the area, but not everyone will see rain.

TONIGHT: Showers ending, clouds break late and chilly. Low 44

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild with a few spotty afternoon showers. High 62

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower, mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly, some late night clearing. Low 42

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 55

Sunday will be dry. Highs will be even cooler, only reaching the mid 50s. We expect areas of frost Sunday night as temperatures drop into the mid 30s. After that, look for a warming trend early next week as high temperatures soar into the 70s.