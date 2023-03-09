High pressure will bring us one more cool, dry day. We will enjoy some sunshine between high clouds through the first part of the day. Clouds thicken as we head into the late afternoon hours. Highs will be just above normal, reaching the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees.

Tonight, the next storm moves in and brings showers to the region. It looks to mostly be rain showers, but some snow is possible across the far northern Miami Valley. Any accumulation looks minimal, as temperatures stay above freezing tonight.

TODAY: Partly sunny, nice and cool. High 51

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with rain and snow showers. Low 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and chilly with scattered rain and snow showers. High 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 40

After a break in active weather on Saturday, another storm rolls in for Sunday. We could again see rain/snow showers, with snow showers lingering into Monday.