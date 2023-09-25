A cool day to begin the work week with temperatures getting into the upper 60s and lower 70s in some areas. Clouds are dominating heading into the evening. We will be seeing partly cloudy skies overnight, with quiet conditions. Tomorrow will reach the upper 70s, with a shower chance in the afternoon. The best chance at showers tomorrow will come late overnight, with a rumble of thunder mixed in. Wednesday will feature the best chance of showers during the week, where we could more than double the monthly precipitation total for the month (currently at 0.27″). Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s, and continue for the rest of the week. There is a chance of showers on Thursday, before drying out on Friday. Temperatures get back to the 80s by the weekend.



Tonight: A low of 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 79 degrees. Partly cloudy with a shower chance in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 60 degrees. Showers and a rumble of thunder.

