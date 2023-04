Another night with temperatures getting to the freezing point or below across the Miami Valley forming frost. We do have a freeze warning through the morning tomorrow. As clouds clear we could see the northern lights over the next couple of hours. We reach the upper 40s tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies and a very small chance of an afternoon isolated shower. The midweek features sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Next weekend showers return.

