A brisk north wind will continue to pump cool air into the Miami Valley, and temperatures will struggle to get out of the mid 50s this afternoon. We expect a lot of clouds around today, with a few breaks of sun. There is a slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower today, and then light rain becomes a little more likely tonight.

Monday will feature more clouds and continued cool temperatures. The sun is expected to return Tuesday, and that will help to start a warming trend for the area.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with the slight chance of a sprinkle or a light shower. High 55

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with light showers. Low 44

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and continued cool with a few light showers possible. High 55

TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny, a little warmer. High 60

Dry weather will continue into Wednesday, and it will be mostly sunny and pretty pleasant during the middle part of the week.