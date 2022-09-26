This will be a cooler week in the Miami Valley with temperatures running below normal all week long. Highs will be in the 60s and lows will be in the 40s.

Overnight, a few spotty showers will be possible. They will be most likely across the far northern part of the Miami Valley. The threat of a few spotty showers will continue on Tuesday, even in the Dayton area.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with a slight chance of a shower north. Low 47

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and cool with a few spotty showers. High 63

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly cool. High 62

Full sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday. After a chilly start Thursday morning, temperatures will begin to moderate. We will have to watch the remnants of Ian for the upcoming weekend. There is a slight chance this system could bring some rain to the region. Stay tuned!