Clouds have thickened over the Miami Valley. Today will be pretty gray with mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions expected. There is a small chance of a sprinkle or light shower, especially across the northern half of the Miami Valley. Temperatures will continue to run about ten degrees above normal.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy but dry. Thursday will also be a dry day, with a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs push back into the mid 70.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with the slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower. High 73

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. High 75

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with the chance of a spotty shower. High 77

Rain chances increase Friday. While it does not look like a washout, a few spotty showers will be possible. Rain becomes more likely through the weekend.