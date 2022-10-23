A couple more days of unseasonably warm temperatures before we get back to reality. Temperatures soar into the upper 70s this afternoon and skies will see an increase in sunshine. Normal high is 63.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and warm. High 78

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & mild. Low 53

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 78

Chances of rain develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Best chances for rain is on Wednesday with the passage of a cold front. This front ushers in cooler but seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s.