Steady rain this morning will taper to scattered showers in the afternoon. So we do expect a few breaks in the precipitation. Today will be a cooler day, with highs in the upper 40s expected.

Tonight, steady and heavy rain fills back in, area-wide. This will continue the threat of flooding on Saturday morning. The rain will come to an end Saturday afternoon, but the wind really cranks up behind the system. Winds will be turning in from the WSW, sustained 20-30 mph and gusting up to 50 mph.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with steady morning rain tapering to scattered showers for the afternoon. High 48

TONIGHT: Rain, steady and heavy at times. Becoming breezy. An early low near 48, then rising into the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Windy and mild with morning showers ending for the afternoon. High near 60 and then falling.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 58

We will finally get a chance to dry out on Sunday. It actually looks like a nice, cool day with some sunshine and less wind.