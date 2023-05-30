We are in for another very warm and sunny day in the Miami Valley. You may notice it feeling just a little more humid. There is a very slight chance of an isolated pop-up shower this afternoon, but most spots will stay dry.

Overnight will be clear and quiet. Wednesday will again warm up well into the 80s, with sunshine and dry weather expected.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little more humid with a slight chance of an isolated shower popping up in the afternoon. High 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. High 87

THURSDAY: Sunny and warm. High 88

A gradual warming trend will continue through the week, and highs will be up near 90 by the second half of the week.