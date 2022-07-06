A very warm, humid and active weather pattern will continue today. Highs will be in the upper 80s in most spots, and across the far south, low 90s are expected. Heat index values will approach 100-degrees in parts of Butler and Warren counties. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any time, and any thunderstorm will have the potential to produce very heavy rain, gusty wind or hail.

The rain chance will continue overnight, but will actually drop a bit on Thursday. It looks like much more dry time through the day, with just a slight thunderstorm chance. Rain chances increase again with thunderstorms likely on Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers or thunderstorms. Low 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with just a slight rain chance. High 86

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as hot, but still humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

Over the weekend, humidity will finally drop and it will dry out. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures, with highs in the low 80s.