It will be another hot and humid afternoon. Highs will soar up near 90 degrees, with heat index values in the mid-90s. We will see a lot of sunshine, with a very high UV index. A few clouds develop in the afternoon, and there is again a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. While many spots stay dry today, a few will have to deal with a downpour.

A few showers will be possible overnight, and clouds will gradually increase. A cold front will move in on Thursday, and this will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms. It will not be as hot, but it will still feel humid.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 90

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a passing shower or thunderstorm. Low 70

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and becoming a little less humid. High 81

Rain chances drop off for Friday and Friday night. There will be dry time over the weekend, but we do have the chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm both Saturday and Sunday.