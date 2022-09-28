Temperatures continue to run below normal today. Morning readings will be chilly, in the 40s. Afternoon highs will only reach near 60 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds. We expect a mostly dry day, with only a slight chance of a sprinkle, mainly across the northern Miami Valley.

Any clouds will clear out tonight, and it will be chilly once again. On Thursday, we will see a little more sunshine and temperatures will get milder. Readings hit the mid-60s by Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Partly sunny and continued cool. High 60

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High 66

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

Friday will be even warmer, with highs near 70-degrees. Highs will be near 70 through the weekend, but the remnants of Hurricane Ian may impact us with some rain and breezy conditions Saturday night into Sunday.