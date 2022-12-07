Fog and drizzle are again plaguing the morning drive today. We expect conditions to improve as we head beyond 10 a.m. Dry weather returns this afternoon, but the clouds will not budge. Highs will run above normal, reaching the low to mid-50s.

Tonight, dry weather will remain in place with lows dropping into the 30s. And on Thursday, the first half of the day will be dry, but rain chances return by late afternoon.

TODAY: Morning fog and drizzle, otherwise cloudy and cool. High 53

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Low 36

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly, with scattered showers late day. High 49

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly with scattered showers. High 47

Scattered showers will continue on Friday, and it will be a bit cooler. The weekend is looking dry and chilly.