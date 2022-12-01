Cold air is firmly in place across the Miami Valley. After a morning in the low 20s, our afternoon highs will be stuck in the 30s. At least we will see some sunshine, and it won’t be as windy as it was yesterday. Some high clouds will move in this afternoon, but dry weather is expected.

It will be another mostly clear and cold night, with lows in the upper 20s expected. On Friday, we’ll see some sun in the morning, but clouds will increase Friday afternoon ahead of the next cold front. It will also become windy.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold, with high clouds in the afternoon. High 38

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 27

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, windy and cool. High 54

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Low 45

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then decreasing clouds, windy and turning colder. Early high near 45 and falling.

Winds increase again as the front moves through the region. We could see gusts 35-40 mph Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will start with some morning showers, but dry weather returns for the remainder of the day, with falling temperatures.