After a morning freeze, it will be a chilly afternoon. We will see initial sunshine, with increasing clouds by mid afternoon. The chance of a rain or snow shower arrives by late afternoon and evening. It will be a cold and windy for trick-or-treaters, with wind chill values in the 20s. We can’t rule out a spotty rain/snow shower.

A few snow showers will be possible through the evening into the night before ending. Any snow accumulation will be under a half inch. Lows again drop well into the 20s. Wednesday will be another chilly, below normal day… but at least we’ll see the sun!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds. Becoming breezy and chilly with the chance of a snow/rain shower by late afternoon into the evening. High 45

TONIGHT: A few scattered snow showers, then clearing. Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued chilly. High 43

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 50

Temperatures will begin to warm for the second half of the week.