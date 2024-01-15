Frigid conditions will continue across the Miami Valley with sub-zero wind chill the next few mornings. Today will be partly sunny and very cold, with a high of 15 degrees. Overnight, we will see a few light snow showers move through, but any accumulation will be under a half inch.

Tuesday will again be very cold. Morning temperatures will be near six degrees, and highs will again be limited to the teens.

TODAY: Partly sunny and very cold. High 15, with morning wind chill as cold as -12.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Accumulation under a half inch. Low 6, with wind chill as cold as -8.

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and continued very cold. High 14, with wind chill as cold as -10.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low 6, with wind chill as cold as -15.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 25, with morning wind chill as cold as -15.

More snow showers will be possible during the second half of the week, and we could see some snow accumulation Thursday and Friday.