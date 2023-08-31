After a cool morning, we expect a pleasant afternoon. Morning clouds will break and it will end up being mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight will again be clear and cool, so you can keep the windows open.

We may be turning on the A/C again on Friday, and definitely by the holiday weekend. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 80s, and 90s are on the way for the weekend.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, if not sunny. Pleasant. High 76

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 54

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 84

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot. High 90

Dry weather will continue through the weekend, and we expect a ton of sunshine. Perfect pool weather for the last weekend of pool time!