A frigid cold day in the Miami Valley with temperatures in the single digits and wind chill values below zero all day long. Temperatures stay in the single digits overnight, with wind chills all the way down to 10 below zero. We will have intermittent clouds to begin the work week with temperatures in the teens. Temperatures warm up Wednesday and Thursday to 25 and 30 degrees. Snow chances will arrive going into the second half of the week. Next weekend will be another cold one with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. Long term, we could return to normal by the middle of next week.

