Scattered snow showers will be around tonight and Thursday. Accumulations will be light, but slick spots are possible, especially Thursday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers, accumulations under 1/2″. Low 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with scattered snow showers, accumulations 1″ or less. High 33

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold with a few evening flurries. Low 25

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and cold with scattered snow showers toward evening. High 35

Another disturbance moving in late Friday will keep snow chances going, but accumulations look light. Dry weather will return Saturday, but more snow and rain will be possible on Sunday.