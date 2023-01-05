We expect some sun through the first part of the day, but clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the Miami Valley. We will start to see the chance of scattered rain or snow showers by late afternoon, and as colder air moves in behind the front, we will see a change over to snow showers before the precip ends. We are not expecting much snow accumulation.

Friday looks a bit colder, and even though we’ll see lots of clouds around, it will be a dry day.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and chilly, with a few late day rain or snow showers. High 42

TONIGHT: Scattered mixed precip changing to snow, then ending around midnight. Low 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder. High 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. High 40

Over the weekend, more rain or snow showers will impact the area. It will be chilly, with highs in the low 40s.