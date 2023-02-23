After record tying warmth on Thursday with a high temperature of 70°, colder air is flowing back into the Miami Valley. Friday will feature temperatures closer to seasonal norms.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 28
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. High near 40
FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low 28
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High near 50
The weekend will start cold with lows in the 20s Saturday morning, but by Sunday afternoon, highs may reach the upper 50s with 60s likely on Monday. Monday looks rainy and windy.