After record tying warmth on Thursday with a high temperature of 70°, colder air is flowing back into the Miami Valley. Friday will feature temperatures closer to seasonal norms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 28

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. High near 40

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High near 50

The weekend will start cold with lows in the 20s Saturday morning, but by Sunday afternoon, highs may reach the upper 50s with 60s likely on Monday. Monday looks rainy and windy.