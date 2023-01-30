A few snow showers will be possible tonight, especially in communities south of Dayton. Any snow accumulation will be under a half inch. A light winter mix with sleet and freezing rain will be possible as well, although a bit more likely even farther south. Tuesday will return to dry conditions and clouds mixed with sun. It is going to be even colder with highs not making it out of the upper 20s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and much colder with snow showers and a light winter mix, mainly south of US 35. Low 16

TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, continued cold. High 27

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing late and quite cold. Low 12

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold. High 33

Sunshine will break out on Wednesday, but it will still be cold. Temperatures moderate Thursday before we get another shot of arctic air. A dry stretch of weather looks to continue through the end of the week.