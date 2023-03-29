Skies will become clear to partly cloudy overnight behind a cold front that moved through Wednesday evening. It will be quite a bit colder with overnight lows dropping into the mid 20s. Look for plenty of sun on Thursday with temperatures about 30 degrees warmer in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and colder. Low 26

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 57

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of late night showers. Low 42

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and milder with showers and a chance of thunderstorms. High 64

Gusty winds are expected on Friday along with the return of significant rain. There could be strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night. It will be windy and colder on Saturday along with the chance of a few lingering showers. Sunday starts cold but should be much nicer in the afternoon.