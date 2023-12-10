A much cooler day with cloudy skies. Overnight temps will drop down to the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies. We will wake up to clouds tomorrow, but by the afternoon, there will be mostly sunny skies. Highs will be right around 40 degrees. Lots of sunshine through the rest of the week with temperatures bouncing between 40 and 50 degrees. Tracking a weather system next weekend, but most of the 7 day looks to stay dry. Long term setups heading into Christmas favor above normal temperatures, so the chance of a white Christmas does not appear great this year.

