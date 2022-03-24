Spotty rain showers are possible in the early evening. Expect those showers to be light in nature. Much colder tomorrow with highs only getting into the mid 40s. Shower chances ramp up in the late afternoon and through the night. Eventually in the early morning hours on Saturday, rain will change to snow. We do not expect to see accumulation. Temperatures remain well below average to begin the work week, before eventually warming up in the midweek as storm chances increase.



Tonight: A low of 40 degrees. Mostly cloudy, with isolated light showers early. Winds WSW at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 46 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of showers increasing late in the afternoon. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 33 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies, with rain becoming snow late in the night. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

