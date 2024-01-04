Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sun today, but temperatures will run colder than yesterday. Afternoon readings will only recover to the mid-30s, with a northerly breeze.

Tonight will be clear and quite cold. Lows will dip into the upper teens. And on Friday, we’ll start off with some sunshine, and will then see increasing clouds during the afternoon hours. It will be a dry day, with an increasing chance for snow Friday night into the weekend.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sun. Colder. High 35

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 18

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and chilly. High 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with snow showers. High 37

Snow showers will be numerous Saturday morning, and a few will linger into the afternoon. Any accumulation looks light, generally an inch or less. More snow showers will be possible Sunday.