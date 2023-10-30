Colder air is moving into the Miami Valley this week. Temperatures hold in the 40s all day today, and with breezy conditions, it will feel like the upper 30s at times. There will be some scattered light showers possible through late morning. The clouds will be slow to break, but we should see a little late day sun.

Clearing will continue tonight, and we expect widespread frost with freezing temperatures. As readings drop down into the 20s, we will see the end of the growing season. For Halloween, it will be mostly sunny and chilly. We can’t rule out a few flurries for trick-or-treating in the evening.

TODAY: Morning showers, mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. High 46

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with frost and a hard freeze. Low 26

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, breezy and continued chilly. High 43

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43

It will dry out on Wednesday, but chilly air remains in place. We expect more sun and a warm up by the end of the week.