Colder air is settling into the region. Tonight and Saturday, flurries will be possible. Temperatures will likely not get above freezing all weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with a few snow showers, little or no accumulation. Low 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries. High 32

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold, flurries ending. Low near 20

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 32

The first half of next week looks cold and dry. By Thursday, arctic air is expected to move into the region. As this happens, we could see some snow and wind. Stay tuned to the forecast into early next week as we get a better idea as to how things will set up. Christmas weekend looks frigid.