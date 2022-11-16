Scattered snow showers will be around tonight with best chance up through about midnight. A light dusting will be possible along with a few slick spots as temperatures drop below freezing. Chilly weather continues on Thursday with just a few flurries possible.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers. Low 27

THURSDAY: A slight chance of morning flurries, otherwise cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 36

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 24

FRIDAY: Clouds and a little sun at times, breezy and even colder. A slight chance of a few flurries. High 30

Modified Arctic air arrives at the end of the week. Friday’s high temperature will struggle to get above 30-degrees. Overnight lows this weekend will drop into the teens. It does look to warm up as we head through next week and approach the Thanksgiving holiday.