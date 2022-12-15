A strong system moving through the region will bring a big blast of cold air for the end of the week. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the 50s, but then readings will drop into the 40s and remain there through the afternoon. It will be breezy with lots of clouds and a little sun. There will still be the slight chance of an isolated shower.

Overnight, a few scattered rain or snow showers will move through. We are not expecting any snow accumulation, but temperatures will drop to/just below freezing, so be sure to watch for slick spots on the road through early Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be much colder with highs not getting out of the 30s.

TODAY: Lots of clouds, a little sun and the slight chance of an isolated shower. Temperatures hanging in the mid 40s most of the day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. No snow accumulation. Low 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with the slight chance of a snow shower in the afternoon. High 38

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and even colder with a chance of flurries. High 31

The weekend looks quite cold. Highs won’t make it above freezing, and lows drop into the low 20s. The cold air remains in place through all of next week. There are increasing signs it will turn even colder for the Christmas holiday weekend, with a blast of Arctic air possible.