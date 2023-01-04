Tonight looks a lot colder than it has been with lows dropping into the 30s. Thursday temperatures will be about 20 degrees colder at lunchtime compared to Wednesday. The day looks to start dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but then clouds thicken with a few rain and snow showers moving in later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 32

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with a little morning sun, breezy and chilly with rain and snow showers developing late afternoon. High 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few snow showers. Low 28

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly. High 35

Friday looks like a dry day with temperatures near seasonal norms in the afternoon. Over the weekend, we will have the chance of rain and snow showers.