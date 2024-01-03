Look for cloudy skies tonight, and we could see some patchy freezing drizzle or flurries. It will be slightly colder for Thursday, but morning clouds will break up, and it will become mostly sunny by the end of the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle or snow flurries. Low 28

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and a little colder. High 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 18

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and chilly. High 38

Dry weather will continue on Friday, but we are watching a storm system for the weekend. It may bring some light snow accumulation to parts of the Miami Valley on Saturday. Snow showers will be possible on Sunday.