A strong cold front moves across the state tonight, and in its wake, colder weather returns on Friday. We may even see a few snow flurries. Temperatures will be about 30 degrees colder than Thursday.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms end, then cloudy, breezy and sharply colder with a chance of late night snow flurries. Low 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries possible. High 34

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 18

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. High 45

The weekend looks dry. After a cold start Saturday morning, high temperatures return to the 50s for Sunday afternoon.