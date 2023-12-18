Roads may be slick in spots tonight into early Tuesday morning. After a few early flurries on Tuesday, we expect increasing sunshine. It will be a cold Tuesday, but above normal temperatures will soon return.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, windy and cold. Additional snow accumulation under an inch. Low 22

TUESDAY: Morning clouds/flurries, then increasing sunshine, continued cold. High 34

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low 22

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 45

We’ll see a lot of sun on Wednesday, and temperatures will rebound into the 40s for highs. Quiet weather will continue until Friday. That’s when we see the next chance for showers.