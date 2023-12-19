View Post

Cold air in place today will keep temperatures below normal. Highs will only reach the mid 30s, even with the return of sunshine. Morning clouds and a few flurries will clear out, and the afternoon will end up nice and bright.

Partly cloudy and dry weather is expected tonight. Wednesday, any morning clouds will quickly move out as we get back to sunny skies. Temperatures will start a warming trend, pushing back into the mid 40s during the afternoon.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, but continued cold. High 34

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 22

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 45

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48

Thursday will be another dry day, as temperatures hit the upper 40s. Rain chances creep in at the end of the week and going into the holiday weekend.