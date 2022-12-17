Snow flurries and a few showers are continuing around the Miami Valley. They should come to an end overnight. Temperatures will be pretty similar tomorrow, but we will see the sun in the afternoon tomorrow. We start the week partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s, then jump to around 40 in the midweek. Arctic air will move in around the weekend bringing temperatures down to the single digits and highs getting to the the teens. We are tracking another system by the end of the week that could lead to a white Christmas, but still days away with some fine tuning as the event nears.

