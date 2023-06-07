A cold front marched through the Miami Valley overnight and today we will see cooler temperatures and another very dry air mass. The dry air sticks around through Saturday. Today and Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will still be visible and may obscure the sun once again today. An air quality alert is in effect for much of the Miami Valley through midnight tonight.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, but hazy at times due to smoke. High 76

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Cooler. Low 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76.

Dry weather continues through the Saturday. There is a chance of showers and storms on Sunday. Temperatures will be comfortable if you are heading to the Versailles Poultry Days this weekend. Highs in the 80s Friday through Sunday.