The next system will be dropping in from the northwest on Tuesday. We expect some snow showers in the morning, and there could be some light accumulation on the grass or elevated objects. Roads will remain mainly just wet, but an isolated slick spot or two on bridges and overpasses will be possible. Then we will see a transition to scattered rain and snow showers for the rest of the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers in the morning, mixing/changing to rain and remaining scattered about during the afternoon. High near 40

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cold with a few rain and snow showers changing to a few flurries. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 38

Dry weather returns on Wednesday, but it will be a bit colder behind the system with highs running just below normal. Milder air returns for the end of the week.